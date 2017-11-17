Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Limited Thursday

Graham (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Graham's medical chart includes a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, which forced five DNPs at the end of the 2015 season and an entire offseason devoted to rehabilitation. In 25 regular-season games in the meantime, he's posted 8.1 YPT and 12 touchdowns while averaging 51.1 yards receiving per outing. Assuming he brushes off the current injury in time for Monday's game, Graham will look to become the second tight end this season to reach the end zone against the Falcons.