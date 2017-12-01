Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Listed as questionable again
Graham (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Graham seems to have fallen into a routine, barely practicing during the week and then being listed as questionable on the final injury report. It hasn't stopped him from scoring eight touchdowns in the past seven games, though the injuries might help to explain his career-low mark in yards per catch (9.1). Graham leads the league in both red-zone targets (23) and targets inside the 10-yard line (14).
