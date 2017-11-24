Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Listed as questionable with ankle

Graham (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Tim Booth of The Associated Press reports.

Graham appeared to injure his ankle in Monday's 34-31 loss to the Falcons, but he re-entered the contest and finished with seven catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. His ability to return suggests the injury isn't serious, but the Seahawks nonetheless held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. Another update will be available once the Seahawks reveal whether Graham participated (and to what extent) in Friday's practice.