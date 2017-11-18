Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Logs full practice Friday

Graham (knee) put in a full practice Friday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

The knee injury never presented much concern about Graham's availability for Monday's matchup with the Falcons, but the tight end's full practice Thursday likely removes any doubt that he'll play in Week 11. Graham hasn't cracked the 60-yard barrier in any of his last five outings, but has made up for it by being quarterback Russell Wilson's go-to option in the red zone. He's racked up six touchdowns on 13 red-zone targets over that span.