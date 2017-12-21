Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Logs rare Wednesday practice
Graham (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks have made a habit of holding Graham out of practice on Wednesdays and sometimes Thursdays, but they'll apparently take a different approach with the tight end coming off back-to-back duds. He caught one pass for a loss of one yard over the past two weeks, after averaging 4.8 catches for 46.4 yards and 0.9 touchdowns in his previous 10 games. Graham figures to bounce back, at least to some extent, in Sunday's road game against a Dallas team that's allowed opposing tight ends to post a 68.7-percent catch rate and 7.2 yards per target.
