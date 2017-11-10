Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Logs two more scores in win

Graham brought in six of nine targets for 27 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran tight end has now racked up all six of his touchdowns in the last five games, with Thursday's contest serving as his second multi-score outing in the last three weeks. Graham's yardage total was his lowest since Week 2, but as long as he continues displaying a nose for the end zone, he'll remain a viable fantasy asset in all formats. He'll look to keep his impressive scoring stretch going against the Falcons in Week 11.