Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Logs two more scores in win

Graham brought in six of nine targets for 27 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran tight end has now racked up all six of his touchdowns in the last five games, with Thursday's contest serving as his second multi-score outing in the last three weeks. Graham's yardage total was his lowest since Week 2, but as long as he continues displaying a nose for the end zone, he'll remain a viable fantasy asset in all formats. He'll look to keep his impressive scoring stretch going against the Falcons in Week 11.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories