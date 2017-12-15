Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No activity Thursday
Graham (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham theoretically regressed in terms of activity level, but the Seahawks held an actual practice Thursday after a walk-through Wednesday, so his lack of work isn't surprising in the least. Whether or not he leaves Week 15 prep with a designation, the touchdown machine seems like a safe enough play Sunday against a Rams defense that has surrendered seven TDs to tight ends in 13 games this season.
