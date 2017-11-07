Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No go Monday
Graham (ankle) was a non-participant at Monday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham has been on fire since injuring his ankle Week 2, gathering in 29 of 44 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns over the past six contests. There's no indication Monday's absence is serious, but his status should still be monitored closely in advance of Thursday's divisional matchup in Arizona.
