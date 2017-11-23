Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No go Wednesday

Graham (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In his third season with the Seahawks, Graham's red-zone prowess is beginning to mimic that of his time with the Saints. In particular, he's scored seven touchdowns over the last six games, during which he's been targeted 18 times in the red zone. Regarding his health, Graham has appeared on the injury report almost weekly this season, so his availability for Sunday's game at San Francisco isn't really in question, unless he doesn't log a full practice by week's end.