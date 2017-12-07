Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No practice Wednesday
Graham (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham has been absent from most of the first practices of each week since the calendar turned to November, but rest and a newfound rapport with Russell Wilson has reaped dividends. Over the last eight games, Wilson has targeted Graham 21 times, nine of which have produced touchdowns. The frequent end-zone visits have offset averages of 4.6 receptions for 41.4 yards per game. Because the connection hasn't shown any sign of letting up, Graham is a must-start weekly, as long as he suits up.
