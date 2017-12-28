Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No practice Wednesday
Graham (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks offense has fallen flat the last two contests, but Graham's barren stretch actually extends one game further. Commanding an immense six targets during that three-game stretch, he redeemed himself Sunday at Dallas with a second-quarter touchdown, his first and only catch of Week 16. He may log another "rest" day Thursday before making an appearance Friday, after which his status for the regular-season finale will be revealed.
