Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Not expected to re-sign

Graham isn't expected to re-sign with the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

After struggling to make an impact in the red zone his first two years in Seattle, the 31-year-old tight end scored 10 times last season but only caught 57 of 98 targets for 520 yards (5.3 per target). The cap-strapped Seahawks probably prefer to go cheaper at tight end, while TE-needy teams with more flexibility should still be willing to make a significant financial commitment for a stab at Graham's upside. The Saints reportedly are interested in a reunion.