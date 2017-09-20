Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Not practicing Wednesday
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Graham (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Graham's injury has evolved from a "banged knee" to a "sore ankle" to its current standing as "an ankle sprain," per Carroll. The tight end's downturn in health comes on the heels of sparse production (four receptions on nine targets for nine yards) through two games, during which the Seahawks have produced the sixth-fewest points (21) in the league. Until the offense gets on the same page and Graham maintains a modicum of health, he'll be seriously devalued when compared with his ranking among tight ends heading into the campaign.
