Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Practices fully Friday
Graham (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at San Francisco, was a full practice participant Friday.
Graham was held out of drills Wednesday and Thursday, but after logging every rep to wrap up Week 12 prep, he was given the thumb's up from head coach Pete Carroll, who said the tight end is "fine," according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Barring a setback, Graham should be available this weekend against a 49ers defense that has allowed a tight-end touchdown in each f the last four games.
