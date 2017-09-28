Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Progresses to limited practice

Graham (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Graham is ahead of last week's DNP/DNP/full practice schedule, following up Wednesday's absence with a capped showing Thursday. No matter where he ends up this Friday, owners breathed a sigh of relief in Week 3 after he corralled seven of 11 passes for 72 yards. If active Sunday night, Graham will be seeking to be the second tight end in as many weeks (previously, Browns rookie David Njoku) to reach the end zone against the Colts.