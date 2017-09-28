Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Progresses to limited practice
Graham (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham is ahead of last week's DNP/DNP/full practice schedule, following up Wednesday's absence with a capped showing Thursday. No matter where he ends up this Friday, owners breathed a sigh of relief in Week 3 after he corralled seven of 11 passes for 72 yards. If active Sunday night, Graham will be seeking to be the second tight end in as many weeks (previously, Browns rookie David Njoku) to reach the end zone against the Colts.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Hauls in seven passes•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Active in Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Expected to play•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Questionable but expected to practice•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.