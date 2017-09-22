Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Questionable but expected to practice
Graham (ankle) is expected to return to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Held out of practice the previous two days, Graham is apparently primed to return in some capacity. Another update will be available when the Seahawks reveal the extent of his participation, though he's seemingly headed for a game-time decision either way. Luke Willson and Nick Vannett will fill in at tight end if Graham is absent, with the Seattle wide receivers and running backs potentially taking on larger burden as well. Graham looked totally out of sync even before he hurt his ankle in Week 2 against the 49ers.
