Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Racks up 45 yards Sunday

Graham posted three receptions (on six targets) for 45 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Graham was notoriously hit or miss in 2017. In the first two games of the season, he tallied four catches for nine yards on 10 targets. He followed up the early dry stretch with 133 yards in the next two contests, only to kick off an eight-game stretch in which he scored nine touchdowns. His yards per target was never up to his standard throughout the campaign, even during this span, when he countered a 24.3-percent TD rate with a measly 5.8 YPT. During the all-important stretch between Weeks 14 and 16, the latter point came back to haunt Graham, who gathered in just two of six targets for two yards and one touchdown. With no postseason to speak of in Seattle in the coming weeks, Seahawks brass must decide how much his rejuvenated TD prowess is worth as the unrestricted free agent prepares for his age-32 season.