Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Remains sidelined at practice

Graham (ankle) was once again a non-participant at Tuesday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Graham has been a consistent contributor on offense since suffering an early season ankle injury. He has now been unable to participate in either walk-through this week, which keeps his status for Thursday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. His level of participation at Wednesday's practice should shed more light on his availability for Week 10.