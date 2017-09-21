Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Remains sidelined at practice
Graham (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham has had an inauspicious start to the season, with his nine targets yielding an incomprehensible 1.0 YPT. To make matters worse, an ankle sprain is keeping him in the trainer's room and off the practice field this week. One session remains to make his presence felt, but he may enter the weekend with the ultimate cloud hanging over his head. If the Seahawks opt for a cautious approach, Graham may yield TE duty entirely Sunday in Tennessee, where Luke Willson and Nick Vannett would face a Titans defense that has conceded just five receptions to tight ends after two games.
