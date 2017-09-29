Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Removed from injury report
Graham (ankle) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham played through the same ankle injury last week without any reported setbacks, catching seven of 12 targets for 72 yards in a 33-27 loss to the Titans. He was held out of Wednesday's practice and limited at Thursday's session, but he nonetheless figures to handle his usual workload Sunday against the Colts.
