Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Scores for second straight week

Graham hauled in three of six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's defeat of the Giants.

It could have been an even bigger day for the athletic tight end as Graham dropped a fourth-and-goal pass that hit him right in the hands as the second quarter began. He dropped another ball in space later on, too. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has seen at least six targets (including at least one look in the red zone) in every game this season outside of Week 2 and continues to be in the top tier at his position. Seattle takes on Houston at home in Week 8.