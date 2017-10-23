Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Scores for second straight week

Graham hauled in three of six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's defeat of the Giants.

It could have been an even bigger day for the athletic tight end as Graham dropped a fourth-and-goal pass that hit him right in the hands as the second quarter began. He dropped another ball in space later on, too. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has seen at least six targets (including at least one look in the red zone) in every game this season outside of Week 2 and continues to be in the top tier at his position. Seattle takes on Houston at home in Week 8.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...