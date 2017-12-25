Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Scores on lone target
Graham caught his only target for a three-yard touchdown against Dallas on Sunday.
Russell Wilson was only able to throw for 93 yards in this game, so Graham's limited role was of no fault of his own. Wilson should have a bigger game against the Cardinals this week, which should hopefully put Graham in position to post more yardage from scrimmage.
