Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Scores twice in fourth quarter

Graham caught four of five targets for 39 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

Graham struggled for most of the afternoon, even drawing criticism on the broadcast for his shortcomings as a run blocker. He more than made up for it in the fourth quarter, first catching an easy one-yard touchdown on a play-action bootleg, and then hitting paydirt from 18 yards out on a seam route to give Seattle the lead with only 21 seconds remaining in the game. Graham has bounced back nicely from his dreadful start to the season, scoring four times in the last three games while topping 30 yards in every contest since Week 2. He draws a favorable Week 9 matchup against a Washington defense that's struggled to contain tight ends this year.