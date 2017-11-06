Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Sees touchdown streak end Sunday
Graham caught five of eight pass attempts for 59 yards in Seattle's 17-14 loss to Washington on Sunday.
While Graham didn't score for the fourth consecutive week, he racked up more yards in this contest than he had since Week 4. With the offense having difficulty moving the ball for most of the game, he was held without a red-zone target for the first time since Week 2. He'll try to get back in the end zone again in Week 10 at Arizona.
