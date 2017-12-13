Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Shut out in loss at Jacksonville

Graham was held without a catch on two targets Sunday in a loss at Jacksonville.

It was the first time since 2014 Graham went without a reception and just the fourth time in his career he was shut out when targeted. The Seattle offense took more than a half to get going, but it's still surprising Russell Wilson couldn't get Graham more involved. Graham had a bad drop in the fourth quarter, too.

