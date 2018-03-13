Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Signing with Packers
The Packers are slated to sign Graham when free agency officially opens Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This marks the first foray into free agency of the Brian Gutekunst era. Once Graham puts pen to paper on the three-year contract, the Packers will bolster their ranks with one of the better receiving tight ends in the NFL. Although he hasn't surpassed 1,000 yards since 2013, he remains a beast in the red zone, as evidenced by a league-leading 27 targets in the region last season. Such volume translated to 10 touchdowns, which may be his floor working with Aaron Rodgers in 2018, assuming good health.
