Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Struggles badly in opener
Graham caught three passes for eight yards on seven targets in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Packers.
Graham was targeted on 26 percent of Russell Wilson's 27 pass attempts, including one unsuccessful look on a third-and-goal from the 3-yard line. While the target share and goal-line usage was encouraging, Graham's performance was anything but, featuring at least one drop and a long gain of six yards. He often was kept in to block because Seattle's porous offensive line needed help before peeling off into a dump-off route. He should fare better in Week 2 against a 49ers defense that allowed him to catch 10 of 16 targets for 164 yards and a touchdown in two matchups last season.
