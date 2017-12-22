Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Takes day off Thursday

Graham (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Instead of taking his day off Wednesday, Graham was a "full participant" at the walk-through session. Thursday's schedule included an actual practice, though, so the Seahawks allowed the tight end to give his knee a respite. Expect Graham to fit in at least some activity Friday before the team removes his designation entirely.

