Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Touchdown streak continues

Graham caught three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Eagles.

Graham continues to look like a reinvented version of the touchdown monster who totaled 46 scores in his final four seasons with the Saints. His recent scoring binge -- Graham's notched nine touchdowns in his past eight games -- doesn't seem to be a fluke either, considering the tight end leads the league in red-zone targets (24) and has seen at least one look from within the five-yard line in all but three games this year. He'll enter Week 14 as one of the best options at tight end despite an imposing matchup with the Jaguars' top-ranked pass defense.