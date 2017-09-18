Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Uncertain for Week 3

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Graham is dealing with a sore ankle and may not be able to play Sunday at Tennessee, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll referred to Graham's injury as a "banged knee" Sunday and a "sore ankle" Monday. Either way, the tight end likely is dealing with some swelling after getting his leg caught under a defender in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers. He was able to continue playing but finished with only one catch for one yard on two targets. Given his poor performance and lack of involvement in the offense through two games, Graham will be a risky Week 3 start if he's available but somewhat limited.