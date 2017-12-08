Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Will play Sunday

Graham (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Graham's practice regimen didn't deviate much from the previous two weeks, but the Seahawks ended any question about his ability to play Sunday by taking away his injury designation. While Jacksonville's defense has been tough on tight ends this season, allowing four touchdowns in 12 games, Graham's rapport with Russell Wilson may be too much for this unit.