Seahawks' Joey Blount: Available Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Blount (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Blount will play just his third game of the season due to a lingering hamstring issue. The rookie defensive back played all 23 of his snaps on special teams during last week's loss to the Saints.
