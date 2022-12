Coach Pete Carroll said Blount hurt his kneecap during Saturday's 24-10 defeat at Kansas City, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carroll added that Blount is in a lot of "pain and discomfort" after he was forced out in the first half. A core special teamer for the Seahawks, Blount had eight tackles and a fumble recovery in 10 appearances prior to Week 16 action.