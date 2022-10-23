site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Joey Blount: Ready to go Sunday
Blount (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Chargers.
Blount has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue, but he's feeling well enough to take the field Sunday against the Chargers. He'll provide depth in the Seahawks' secondary.
