Seahawks' Joey Blount: Sitting out Sunday
Blount (quadriceps) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals.
Blount hasn't played a defensive snap this season, and his absence will likely only impact Seattle's special-teams unit. He'll try to be ready for Week 10 against the Buccaneers.
