Blount sustained a shoulder injury during Saturday's 19-15 preseason loss to the Packers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the injury following the game. Blount was attended by trainers after being blocked at the end of a run by Packers' quarterback Jordan Love. Blount has been dealing with a back issue since Aug. 7 and this additional injury is a setback for his attempt to make the 53-man roster.