Blount, who was carted off the field with a back injury Monday, should return early next week, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Blount's injury is not serious according to head coach Pete Carrol, which is good news for the Virginia product. After appearing 11 games with the team last season and only getting work on special teams, Blount will try to get back on the practice field as he attempts to make the 53-man roster out of training camp.