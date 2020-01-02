Play

Hunt didn't practice Wednesday due to a fibula injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hunt played all 75 offensive snaps during the regular-season finale, but he apparently picked up the lower leg injury. The 25-year-old's availability for the wild-card matchup figures to come into focus over the next couple days.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories