Hunt (ankle) will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Bengals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hunt has been dealing with a sprained ankle, and the Seahawks have opted to exercise caution. When healthy, he is expected to back up Justin Britt at center this season. Ethan Pocic will presumably due so Week 1.

