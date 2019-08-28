Seahawks' Joey Hunt: Out with ankle sprain
Hunt didn't practice Tuesday due to a high ankle sprain, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Hunt suffered the injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers and seems unlikely to be available for Thursday's preseason finale.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projections vs. ADP
We're diving into SportsLine's projections to identify four over-valued players and four-undervalued...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Michel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
ADP Stock Watch: Risers
Who's stock is rising the most as we head into a mega draft weekend? Here's what the latest...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...