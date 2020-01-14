Play

Hunt dealt with a stress fracture in his fibula since Week 16, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Hunt was a DNP on Wednesdays as he worked through the problem. It's unsettled how this injury will affect the 25-year-old's contract situation, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent in March. Hunt started eight games in place of Ethan Pocic (groin) this year.

