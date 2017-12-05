Seahawks' Joey Hunt: Promoted to Seattle roster
Hunt was promoted from the practice squad to the Seahawks' active roster Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hunt spent nine games on the Seahawks' active roster last season, including one start. Expect the 2016 sixth-round selection to back up Justin Britt for the remainder of the season.
