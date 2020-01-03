Play

Hunt (lower leg) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Hunt began the week not practicing, but there's no doubt about his availability for the playoff matchup. The 25-year-old should assume his usual starting post at center for Seattle.

