Seahawks' Joey Hunt: Receives contract tender
Hunt (lower leg) received a contract tender from the Seahawks on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old played through a stress fraction in his fibula over the final weeks of the season and is a restricted free agent, so he could still end up with another team if Seattle doesn't match an offer sheet. Hunt started eight games at center in place of Ethan Pocic (groin) in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cooper back with Dallas
After Dak Prescott was tagged earlier Monday, Amari Cooper signed a 5-year, $100 million deal...
-
Hunt's tender not great for Chubb
Cleveland placed a second-round tender on Kareem Hunt, which isn't great news for Nick Chubb,...
-
Diggs to Buffalo
The Bills landed a legitimate No. 1. Will it push Josh Allen and Buffalo's passing game to...
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...