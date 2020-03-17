Play

Hunt (lower leg) received a contract tender from the Seahawks on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old played through a stress fraction in his fibula over the final weeks of the season and is a restricted free agent, so he could still end up with another team if Seattle doesn't match an offer sheet. Hunt started eight games at center in place of Ethan Pocic (groin) in 2019.

