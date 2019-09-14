Play

Hunt (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

A sprained ankle will keep Hunt on the sidelines this week. He is expected to back up Justin Britt at center once his health allows it. Ethan Pocic figures to handle that role once again this week in his absence.

