Seahawks' Joey Hunt: Still dealing with ankle injury
Hunt is dealing with an ankle injury but is close to returning, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Hunt's injury is likely minor, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Seahawks take a cautionary approach with the second-year player and sit him for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
-
12-team PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff just completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can review all the picks...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...