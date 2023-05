Hall has agreed to a contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Hall recorded 457 yards and six touchdowns on 19 receptions across six games in his final collegiate season at Northwood in 2022. He will now look to make an impression at OTAs and training camp, but it will likely a challenge for him to ultimately earn a spot on the team's final 53-man roster.