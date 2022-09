Reid (groin) was placed on the Seahawks' injured reserve Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Reid, who played during the team's exhibition against the Cowboys last Friday, aggravated a pre-existing groin strain that sidelined him for the team's first two preseason games, per Dugar. The third-year cornerback now will be forced to sit out while on IR for at least the first four contests of the 2022 regular season.