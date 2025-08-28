Seahawks' John Rhys Plumlee: Reverts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Plumlee (undisclosed) reverted to the Seahawks' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The wide receiver will miss the 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team. Plumlee, a college QB at UCF, has not yet appeared in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024.
