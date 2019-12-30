Play

Ursua made an 11-yard reception in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

Ursua has been a healthy scratch for most of the season, but Josh Gordon's suspension combined with Malik Turner (concussion) being inactive afforded the rookie seventh-round pick some tread in the season finale. The Hawaii product was quiet until the final drive when he caught a fourth-down pass from Russell Wilson and was stopped inches from the goal line. Ursua's usage is limited when the receiving corps is healthy, but it's worth noting that Wilson trusted the inexperienced wideout with the NFC West on the line.

